Fascinating look at the decomposition of a partially-frozen sheep

This poor sheep drowned while trying to cross a channel. As sad as the linked image is, it's also fascinating to see what happens when an animal dies of natural causes and is only partially frozen.
Although most of the body of the sheep is preserved underneath the icy channel, a small sliver of its back was left exposed to the elements. This caused the top part of the sheep to rot away and expose its spine, while the rest stayed intact, fur and all.
From Instagram:
"The sheep drowned while trying to cross a small channel in the Tendermasken meadow in Denmark.
The sheep's loin was exposed and rotted, leaving the spine and part of its chest visible. However, the part of the sheep below the surface of the icy water has been kept intact.
Photo by: @johannes_bojesen"