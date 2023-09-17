Fascinating look at the decomposition of a partially-frozen sheep

This poor sheep drowned while trying to cross a channel. As sad as the linked image is, it's also fascinating to see what happens when an animal dies of natural causes and is only partially frozen.

Although most of the body of the sheep is preserved underneath the icy channel, a small sliver of its back was left exposed to the elements. This caused the top part of the sheep to rot away and expose its spine, while the rest stayed intact, fur and all.

