This incredible suit covered in real peanuts was worn by a peanut vendor in 1890. I love how he even has a peanut-covered hat sitting beside him on the left. This peanut vendor's costume beats every costume from this year at Burning Man by a landslide.

In this day and age, wearing a suit like this out in public would likely cause many an EpiPen or two to be put to use.

The photographer was Henry H. Buehman (1851-1912) of Tucson, Arizona. (source)