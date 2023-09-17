These oddly shaped potatoes walked so that Mr. Potato Head could run. These fantastic postcards featuring potato creatures come from the collection of Nicholas Osborn. If someone sent me a postcard in the mail with one of these potatoes on them, I'd be overjoyed.
The potato's face in the first photo is spectacular. I'd chose to play with him over Mr. Potato Head anytime.
From Instagram:
"Before Mr. Potato Head…
I love the anthropomorphic possibilities of the humble potato.
Here's a few rppcs (real photo postcards) from the collection of Chicago-based Nicholas Osborn.
Nicholas has a great IG feed that you should check out called "Boat Lullabies". Give it a follow here: @boatlullabies"