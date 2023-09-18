Cops brutally assault a High School band director for letting the band play

For some reason, the police wanted Alabama's Minor High School Band to stop playing. Having issued what seems like an unlawful order to the 85% Black high school's band director, the cops claim he pushed them before they tased him. The push is not apparent in this video, but the tasing in front of a BAND FULL of students sure is.

Here is one great way to show kids they can't trust the police and that no one, even respected authority figures like a teacher or band director, is safe.

WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police in Alabama used a stun gun on a high school band director at a football game just for letting his students finish playing a song. 85% of the students at Minor High School are Black. Cops attacked a teacher and traumatized these kids forever. pic.twitter.com/Wn2xSYZPKY — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 18, 2023

Why were police clearing the stands after a high school football game?

AL.com

A BPD sergeant was among the officers who attempted to get the band director to stop his band from performing. During the officers' interaction with Mims, the decision was made to place him in custody. Officers attempted to take Mims into custody for disorderly conduct when a physical altercation ensued between the band director, Birmingham City Schools System security personnel, and Birmingham officers. During the physical altercation, Birmingham officers attempted to get Mims to place his hands behind his back, but he refused. The arresting officer alleges Mims pushed him during the arrest. The arresting officer then subdued Mims with a taser.

Attorneys for the victim have released this statement: