Cops brutally assault a High School band director for letting the band play

For some reason, the police wanted Alabama's Minor High School Band to stop playing. Having issued what seems like an unlawful order to the 85% Black high school's band director, the cops claim he pushed them before they tased him. The push is not apparent in this video, but the tasing in front of a BAND FULL of students sure is.
Here is one great way to show kids they can't trust the police and that no one, even respected authority figures like a teacher or band director, is safe.
Why were police clearing the stands after a high school football game?
A BPD sergeant was among the officers who attempted to get the band director to stop his band from performing.
During the officers' interaction with Mims, the decision was made to place him in custody.
Officers attempted to take Mims into custody for disorderly conduct when a physical altercation ensued between the band director, Birmingham City Schools System security personnel, and Birmingham officers.
During the physical altercation, Birmingham officers attempted to get Mims to place his hands behind his back, but he refused.
The arresting officer alleges Mims pushed him during the arrest. The arresting officer then subdued Mims with a taser.
Attorneys for the victim have released this statement:
In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, the Minor High School band director was subjected to excessive force and wrongful arrest by a Birmingham Police Officer during last week's Minor vs. Jackson-Olin football game. In response to this egregious violation of civil rights, Attorney Juandalynn Givan has been retained to represent Minor's band director and seek justice.
The incident unfolded on Thursday, September 14, 2023 when the band director, Johnny Mims, a respected member of the community, was doing his job and directing his band during their performance — the 5th Quarter. Without any justifiable cause, a Birmingham Police Officer approached the band director, escalating the situation to an unimaginable extent. The officer deployed a taser against the band director, causing physical harm and inflicting emotional distress all while in front of his students.
Attorney Givan states, "This incident is an alarming abuse of power and a clear violation of our client's civil rights. It is unacceptable for law enforcement to engage in home rule in the field of play or with regard to band activities unless there is a significant threat to the safety of the general public. These matters should be addressed by school district administrators or other leaders with expertise to de-escalate situations like this. I am asking the Mayor of Birmingham and the Chief of Police to place all officers involved on administrative leave until further investigation. We will not rest until justice is served and those responsible are held accountable. This case highlights the urgent need for police reform, training and the protection of every citizen's rights."
The legal team, led by Attorney Givan, in conjunction with the Alabama Education Association (AEA) will investigate the incident, gather evidence, and pursue legal action against the Birmingham Police Department. The objective is not only to seek damages for the pain and suffering endured by the band director, but also to shed light on the systemic issues within law enforcement and advocate for change.
We urge witnesses and members of the community to come forward with any information that could aid in this case. Their cooperation is vital in ensuring that justice prevails and preventing such incidents from happening in the future.Givan and Associates via Chaverst Strategies