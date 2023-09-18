Interview with the last man standing in the floppy disk business

If you need a floppy disk, Tom Persky is your guy. "Over time, the total number of floppy users has gone down," he says. "However, the number of people who provided the product went down even faster. If you look at those two curves, you see that there is a growing market share for the last man standing in the business, and that man is me."

In this interview conducted by the authors of the book, Floppy Disk Fever, Persky talks about the present and future of a storage medium that refuses to become obsolete.

Highlights: