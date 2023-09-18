Oops! Public penis fondler Lauren Boebert gets erased from GOP youth conference

Forget today's earlier news that the lewd Lauren Boebert was invited to speak at the GOP's Texas Youth Summit, even after her live crotch-grabbing performance in the audience of a kid-friendly play. The "devout Christian" has since been quietly booted from the MAGA lineup, according to MTN.

"The Texas Youth Summit quietly removed Lauren Boebert from the lineup and deleted all their social media posts announcing the addition. A Google site search revealed Boebert's name has been scrubbed from the entire Texas Youth Summit webpage," reports MTN.

So far no explanation has been given for the sudden rejection of the heat packin' rod grabbin' Congressquack from Colorado. But in this case, no explanation is needed.