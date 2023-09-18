Striking auto workers want the same raise execs got: 40%

The chief of America's top automaker isn't so great at explaining her income, but there's an easy way to make it fair: give a 40% increase to the workers, just like the people in the C-suites.

One major issue on the table is worker pay. The union proposed 40% hourly pay increases over the next four years. The average U.S. autoworker on a manufacturing production line earns about $28 per hour as of August, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's up $1 from the previous year.