Funeral home for sale, sign warns that it's "Probably Haunted"

Need a (dark)side hustle? The Turgeon Funeral Home in Millbury, Mass is on the market for $769,000. It's an historic Greek Revival structure, built in 1850 or before. Don't look for a "for sale" sign on it though. Instead, the real estate agent posted a "Probably Haunted" sign out front.

Formerly a private home the 5,188 property features three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and is on a .75-acre lot.

"Not sure if it truly is haunted, but given the age, I suppose it's a possibility," real estate Erika Kristal Eucker told WCVB.

