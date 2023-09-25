Kevin Bacon only permitted to buy farm if he tore down the haunted house on the land

When Kevin Bacon sought to purchase a plot of land beside his Connecticut farm, the owner insisted on one stipulation in the contract: Bacon had to tear down the house on the land. Was it a safety hazard? An eyesore? Did it violate building codes? Nope. The original owner insisted that that it was "haunted."

From EW:

"It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in," Bacon explained. "We kind of went back and forth on it for a while and then, eventually, I said, 'Listen, you can't sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that's on it. Like, that's just weird. What if you sell it and there's somebody that's just living, basically, right up in the backyard?'"

The owner, however, was hesitant to part with the property. As Bacon recalled, "He said, 'I can't sell it to you because it's haunted and I'm afraid that you'll get possessed and, you know, do some serious damage.'"[…]

He also revealed why the owner believed the house to be haunted in the first place. "It was a long story that had to do with a Native American who, in the 1700s, had been murdered by a colonial soldier," he recounted. "[The owner] had had ghostbusters there. It was a whole long thing."