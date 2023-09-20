A Texas high school desperately wants a Black student to change his hairstyle

In violation of Texas' own CROWN Act, which bans discrimination based on hair texture or style, Barbers Hill Independent School District has been harassing a Black student over his hairstyle. Darryl George has been repeatedly suspended, and now his parents are being called in to join him in what sounds to be a discussion of how this discrimination will continue if the student does not submit.

George's family is considering legal action. Dress codes and rules regarding hairstyle or appearance are tools of discrimination.

