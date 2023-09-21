Smoke House Barbeque dunks on Brook's $78 hamburger claim: "Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks"

Last night, NY Times columnist David Brooks complained about paying $78 for a hamburger and a drink at a Newark Airport restaurant. To him, it constituted incontrovertible proof that the Democrats have ruined the country. "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," he sniffed.

But a burger actually costs $17 at the 1911 Smoke House Barbeque, so what's the deal?

Well, according to a Facebook post from 1911 Smoke House Barbeque, it looks like "someone was knocking back some serious drinks – Bar tab was almost 80% and he's complaining about the cost of his meal – keep drinking buddy — we get paid off everything."

So far, the usually garrulous Brooks has remained mum about the incident, but it's not surprising that a gentleman of his stature would ignore questions from the rabble.

Nevertheless, until Brooks produces a receipt, the Burgergate scandal will continue to hound him.