NY Times' David Brooks, forgetting how much he drank, complains of $80 burger

Last night, David Brooks, a rich old patrician who is paid by The New York Times to muse about what life must be like for the little people, ordered a burger, fries, and what appears to be a generous tumbler of scotch from a restaurant at the Newark Airport.

He posted a picture of his meal to Twitter commenting "This meal cost me $78 at Newark. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."

As Twitter users pointed out, "Based on the similar table, glass, chair, sheet and cut of fries, this is the Smokehouse Restaurant in Newark Airport Terminal A. The burger and fries cost $17."

The real question is, how much was that scotch?

Receipt, Mr. Brooks. Show us the receipt!