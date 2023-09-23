Buckle up- airplane turbulence is getting worse

Buckle up folks, airplane turbulence is getting worse. I was not a happy camper when I stumbled across this video. I'm an anxious flier, and turbulence turns me into a nervous wreck. After hearing this news, all I can say is let me know when someone builds a teleportation device. Until then, my feet will be happily planted on the turbulence-free ground.

The reason that turbulence is getting rougher is because of climate change *sigh*. The video says that we should predict a doubling or tripling of the amount of turbulence in a few decades.

This means that pilots will need to keep even closer tabs on where turbulence hotspots are, and try to avoid them.