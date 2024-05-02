Small plane flips into "headstand" as pilot crash lands it on a Long Island beach (video)

A 60-year-old pilot flying a small plane reported engine trouble before making an emergency landing on a Long Island Beach.

The pilot, flying with a 59-year-old passenger, reportedly lost power to his Cessna mid-flight, but was able to aim his small plane towards Cedar Beach, where he successfully crash-landed his plane.

At first the landing looked remarkably smooth, but the plane proceeded to plant its nose into the sand, performing a perfect "headstand" moments after landing. (See video below, posted by Compass Media.)

Fortunately, neither the pilot nor the passenger, a woman, were injured — but they did end up with some incredible footage of their hair-raising episode.

