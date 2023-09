Watch a mushroom known as a Caloboletus rubripes aka the red-stripe bolete get sliced and turn from beige to blue.

This mushroom isn't psychoactive (and it's inedible), but it's still a magic mushroom in my book. I love the shade of indigo that it turns into every time it's cut in the video.

The instant this mushroom is damaged or bruised, it changes color. I find it so satisfying to watch this 'shroom turn blue. It looks like so much fun to play around with.