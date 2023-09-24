Hear a climbing expert explain all the ways that Mt. Everest can kill you. 2023 was an especially fatal year for people who attempted to climb Mt. Everest. Dr Emily Johnston has climbed Everest three times herself, and she has the scoop about all the ways one could run into serious trouble while doing so.

From brain swelling to lack of oxygen to being a victim of an avalanche, there are many potential obstacles to face when climbing Everest. I personally can't imagine many things scarier than having an emergency on the top of a freezing mountain, far from any hospital.

Youtube: "Mt. Everest is a famously inhospitable environment for humans—if someone from sea level was dropped at the very top they'd be unconscious within minutes. Many dangers await those brave enough to make an attempt at the summit, and Dr. Emily Johnston visits WIRED to break down each and every way Mt. Everest can prove fatal."