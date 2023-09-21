American? Don't go to these countries: Russia, Belarus, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Somalia and more!

The U.S. State Department has published new guidance, and a handy map, of the counties Americans should not go to. Getting you home again might be expensive.

Iran has been assigned the highest warning level due to the risk of kidnapping and the possibility of getting arrested and jailed. "Exercise increased caution due to wrongful detentions," the State Department website says. There is now at least one U.S. national, Shahab Dalili, who the State Department claims is being wrongfully detained.

The other places in the scariest level, level 4, are Somalia, Mali, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Belarus, North Korea, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lesotho, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen and Canada. Haha! Just kidding. It's OK to go to Lesotho.