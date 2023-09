See what happens when a dummy hand is swept underneath the stream of an extremely powerful water jet. If you woke up today planning to stick your hand underneath a 60,000 PSI waterjet, you may want to reconsider.

"You'd be missing the tip of your finger." "The bone would still be there for the most part." "It even took a little chunk out of your bone right here, but your flesh would most definitely be either hanging off."

Tl;dr: The dummy hand was immediately torn down to the bone. Yikes!