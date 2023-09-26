Duda Lozano creates beautiful, realistic "patch-style" tattoos

Duda Lozano is a tattoo artist based in Barcelona who creates the most incredible, realistic-looking "patch-style" tattoos. His work, according to Killer Ink Tattoo, is "inspired by comics, minimalism, and an in-depth knowledge of the way light and shadow play over skin." I've scrolled through Lozano's Instagram and his work really is amazing—this smiley face patch looks like it's actually stitched on, as does this Flintstones patch, and this Scooby-Doo one. The way Lozano perfectly captures the textures of stitched patches and translates them onto skin is a bit mind blowing.

In an interview recently published in Killer Ink Tattoo, Lozano explains the origins of his style:

In the middle of 2010, I decided to look for my own style, where what I wanted was for people to look at one of my tattoos and know who had done it. It took 9 years of studies, and in 2019 I had the idea of making an embroidered Garfield character – from then on, I just didn't stop.

Check out this recent video of one of his tattoos, and see more of his work on his Instagram or Facebook.