Finally, a kazoo cover of Blink-182

What do you get when you cross an electric kazoo with a distortion pedal? BLINK-18KAZOO

Okay so the visual pun doesn't work quite as well as the aural one. But that's what I did here: I bought an electric kazoo with a built-in pickup and standard 1/4"/TRS output jack, plugged it into my modded Boss DF-2 Super Feedbacker & Distortion Pedal, layered on another track running through an Earthquaker Devices Special Cranker overdrive pedal, and did the only thing that could possibly make sense in this scenario: I played "Dammit" by Blink-182.

Well, I guess this is growing up.