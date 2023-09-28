2001: A Space Odyssey spacesuit up for auction

When you're offworld seeking out extraterrestrial monoliths, you could do worse than be seen in this handsome ensemble originally worn by Dr. Bill Michaels (played by Sean Sullivan) in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1967). (Video below.) The six-piece spacesuit is currently up for auction with a current bid of $82,500.

From Heritage Auctions:

Vintage original (6) piece astronaut space suit ensemble including, (1) helmet, metal neck ring, tubing and applied "United States Aeronautics Agency – Clavius Base" decal, leather lined interior retaining a label handwritten "Sean Sullivan", (1) reflective mercury cloth coveralls with metal neck ring, zipper back closure, ribbing along the outer arms, waist and legs, metal hose connectors, with left forearm IBM computer, (1) backpack with dials, gauges, slip decals, hosing, buckles with tipped "United States Aeronautics Agency – Clavius Base", (1) replica chest unit with slip decals and ribbed hosing, with applied "United States Aeronautics Agency – Clavius Base" decal, (1-pair) of gloves with metal wrist rings and (1-pair) of leather boots with metal calf rings. This expertly constructed astronaut space suit is an amalgamation of components from fiberglass, resin, plastics and metal[…]

This epic piece of film history exhibits age, paint cracking to the entirety of the coveralls and gloves, crazing to the left side of the helmet visor, paint chipping to the backpack, and heavy production use. Helmet was repainted post production (decal is original) and the "memory cards" at the back of the helmet were replicated and installed by Greg Jein.