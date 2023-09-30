Bedbugs take Paris

Paris is infested with bedbugs, and the government there is vowing to take "further action" now that it's got to the point where a constant stream of viral videos shows the beasties in action. "No one is safe," admits mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said Friday he would "bring together transport operators next week" to "undertake further action" to "reassure and protect" the public from the reported surge in the numbers of the blood-sucking insect.

The "insecticide-resistant bedbugs" problem was likely caused by slapdash overuse of DDT during the middle of the 20th century. Their slow recovery is now upon us!