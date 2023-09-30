Mr. T pities the fool who doesn't get their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, or who doesn't wear Skechers

Mr. T pities the fool who doesn't get their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. He just posted a video of himself getting his latest shots, and encouraging others to do so, too. Along with the video, he posted:

Thank GOD, thank GOD! I just got my Flu shot and COVID-19 Booster Vaccine! I feel great, thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses on the front line! #stayinghealthy #IPityTheFool

The video also appears to be a commercial for Skechers, as he's wearing and talking about Skechers shoes. In the video, while waiting for his shots, he says:

Hey everybody, it's Mr. T. I'm about to get my COVID vaccine booster shot. I'm in my Skchers, yes. I do everything in Skechers, yes. I get healthy in Skechers. You heard me, get your vaccination booster. Grrrr.

Earlier this year, Mr. T became a spokesperson for the Skechers brand. Footwear News explains:

Mr. T joins Skechers' roster of famous ambassadors including television personalities Ashley Park, Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; musicians Ava Max, Chesca and Willie Nelson; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and regional endorsees.