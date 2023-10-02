Defending the rights of performative politicians, Marjorie Taylor Greene puts herself on a pedestal with Trump

Georgia congressperson and Vice-Presidential hopeful Marjorie Taylor Greene took a very odd path when defending fellow Republican obstructionist, and MAGA clown Matt Gaetz. In response to a rumored Republican-led threat to unseat Gaetz based on the discovery of an ongoing ethics investigation into Gaetz's sexual misconduct and drug use, Greene reminds us that Republicans also voted to impeach President Trump and to censure her.

Greene also defends Kevin McCarthy and seems to encourage Gaetz to drop his bone for now, when suggesting both a motion to vacate or one to expel would be wrong. This is defending sexual misconduct while also reminding us her colleagues voted for a statement disapproving of what she says. Also, to be clear, Greene is defending he rights of allied performative politicians, not all performative politicians.

The Hill:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned that a move to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) from the House "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters. "And a Republican led effort to expel Matt Gaetz absolutely will not be tolerated by Republicans across the country. I can guarantee you that. Remember when 11 R's voted against me and 10 R's voted to impeach Pres Trump? Both the [motion to vacate] and expulsion plans are wrong," Greene wrote in a lengthy thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mostly, these whirling dervishes each need their time on camera every day, or something bad will happen. I saw the movie Gremlins, and I would not feed members of the Republican caucus after midnight.