AI Black Mirror: Dr. Coke saves the day

Why have a regular cola when you can experience the unique joys of Dr. Coke instead? Dr. Coke, as advertised in this AI spoof commercial, has "cocainic acids" that will transport you to a tropical paradise where everyone is free from the burden of the third dimension.

In the land of Dr. Coke, faces and bodies morph and mutate into grotesque configurations, inanimate objects will float towards you and become one with your head, and you'll be so exuberant that these side effects won't even phase you. Be sure to ask your "chillaxologist" about Dr. Coke if you're ready for some good ol' fashioned fun.