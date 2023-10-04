When you have a train of shrews in your yard, there's no need for halloween decorations

When you have a creepy crawly train of shrews running around in your yard, there's no need for halloween decorations. I'm not too keen on seeing rodents run by me. From an irrational fear of getting bitten by them to thinking about the germs they may carry, I'd be glad to never encounter a rodent in the wild again.

Seeing a train of shrews would be a whole different story, though. If I saw these guys run past me, I'd have to lock myself inside of a sealed-off room for the rest of eternity.

This is basically a furry snake with legs, 5 mouths full of teeth, and 20 little legs. No thank you.