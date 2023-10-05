Man attempts to ignore TSA and walk into the terminal unscreened

No one enjoys waiting in line, or the inconvenience of dumping everything you carry into a plastic tray before having your body scanned, but society is what is. I have no idea what the backstory is here, but I can think of no circumstance where simply walking around and through the barricades set up at pre-flight screening will work out well.

I hope the guitar is still ok in its case, assuming that was a guitar. I'm also wondering why the yellow-vested baggage handling style dude was getting in on the action. Some TSA folks are clearly waiting for an opportunity, while most seem supremely bored. Regardless, don't give them an opportunity to beat you down.

Welcome to the No Fly List! pic.twitter.com/kogAR0C630 — Wild content (@NoCapFights) October 4, 2023

The world seems extra crazy these days. Be careful out there.