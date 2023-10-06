Media Matters looked into Xitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's claim that "90% of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform. In the last 12 weeks alone, about 1500 have returned – whether it is small business or big brands like AT&T, Visa, Nissan, all returning."

What she didn't share was the fact that the brands that have returned aren't buying nearly as many ads as they did before Musk and his army of sociopathic manbabies took over the platform. For instance, Visa bought $10 worth of advertising over the past 12 weeks, a 99.99% decline compared to the pre-Musk days.

From the report:

But in our latest analysis, Media Matters found that the company's ad revenue is still decimated. The company has earned an average monthly ad revenue of $69.5 million from roughly 1,900 average monthly advertisers in the last 11 months — 42% less revenue and 28% fewer advertisers than in the 11 months before Musk acquired the company. What's more, during Yaccarino's tenure as CEO, the majority of Twitter's top 100 advertisers pre-Musk have spent just a fraction — at least 90% less — of what they spent in the 12 weeks prior to Musk's acquisition. During the September 27 interview, Yaccarino also claimed, "In the last 12 weeks alone, about 1,500 [advertisers] have returned. So whether it is small business or big brands, right? Like AT&T, Visa, Nissan, all returning." Of those three companies she specifically mentioned, AT&T is the only one that was a top advertiser pre-Musk, and the company has spent just $781 in the last 12 weeks — 99.96% less than the more than $1.77 million it spent during the 12 weeks before Musk's acquisition. Visa and Nissan are similarly spending just a fraction of what they spent pre-Musk. Visa spent just $10, and Nissan spent just $687, in the last 12 weeks — 99.99% and 99.77% less than they respectively spent during the 12 weeks before Musk's acquisition. … Even the company's top advertiser pre-Musk, HBO, spent only nearly $23,500 in the last 12 weeks — 99.9% less than the $28.3 million it had spent during the 12 weeks before Musk's acquisition.

I emailed press@twitter.com to ask for a comment on the report and received the following reply: "Busy now, please check back later."