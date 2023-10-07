77-year-old man from Florida's The Villages busted with $1,800 worth of erection pills

The Villages in Florida is a sprawling ultra-suburban 98%-white retirement park, a J.G. Ballard-meets-Disneyworld nightmarecore tech demo of lawns, unbearable heat and autonomous vehicle accidents. A 77-year-old man there was arrested this week and charged with distributing contraband erectile dysfunction meds. $10 a pop!

Now, there's outrage in the community that he was arrested. Kincer has become somewhat of a folklore legend in The Villages, with one-liners coming faster than professional comics can deliver."It won't hold up in court," one local man said. "A man is just trying to do a girl a favor," a local woman said.

Wha—what do you mean the law applies to us? To us?