Venera Kazarova created a stop motion of a fabulous costume with an arrow-in-heart theme. I love how this video combines costume, sculpture, and stop-motion to achieve the final result.

It seems there are various ways to wear this costume, as the arrows can be pulled out to reach various lengths. The spinning eyeball-wheels are the perfect touch. Although Halloween is around the corner, there's no wrong time to wear a fabulous costume like this one.

From Instagram: