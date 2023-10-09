San Francisco Bay Area restaurants charge patrons who barf at brunch

Whether it's a hangover or too many mimosas, or both, patrons of San Francisco barf at brunch with such frequency that some establishments are now charging a cleaning fee if you vomit anywhere on the premises that isn't the toilet.

"It was really tough cleaning," Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak says. "People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don't want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand," he said.

From SFGate: