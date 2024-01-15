"What a waste of a beautiful piece of meat" — restaurant ruins tomahawk steak and charges $1000 for it

How do you prepare a tomahawk steak and make it worth $1000? Not by doing it the way this chef in an unnamed Los Angeles restaurant does it.

The process starts promisingly with a high-quality tomahawk steak, known for its flavor and tenderness. The steak is butterflied and stuffed with what one commenter described as "$7 worth of bell peppers and onions," mocking the idea that these additions could elevate the dish to a $1000 masterpiece.

Next, the chef wraps the tomahawk steak in a long strip of Oaxaca cheese – a move so visually unappealing, it had one onlooker likening it to "wrapping a tapeworm around the thing." The bloated contents are secured with skewers, and subjected to a double coating of flour, egg wash, and panko breadcrumbs before being deep-fried. This technique was a critical misstep, resulting in meat so undercooked that it appeared blue, a clear sign of an improperly cooked tomahawk. One commenter noted, "I'm convinced this guy does not know how to actually cook"

The dish's final presentation as tacos only added insult to injury. The use of dry, off-the-shelf tortillas was an insult to the very concept of tacos, eliciting comments like "You could start a fire if you rubbed two of those tortillas together hard enough." Another viewer, their words dripping with disdain, noted, "The cold flour tortilla is the ultimate kick in the balls."

The sentiment among viewers was clear: disappointment and frustration for the beautiful piece of meat that had been so senselessly butchered. One commenter lamented, "What a waste of a beautiful piece of meat. Assholes." The gimmicky breading and deep-frying, alongside the sloppy presentation, transformed the steak into a raw, soggy bag of glop that wanted to slide off the tortilla.

In the end, as one observer declared, "The whole thing is a travesty."

