Mini Tokyo 3D is a real-time 3D map of the city's very large subway system.

At the time of writing, it is 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, and the westbound local line train is about to pull into Ichigaya.

Be sure to click on the easy-to-miss underground lines: it even shows the layouts of the stations! Here's Tsukishima:

Not 3D, or as detailed, but similarly useful pages for London and Berlin.