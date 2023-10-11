A sausage-and-bacon pizza topped with a loaded handgun gets four people arrested

Kern County Police arrested four people in California not because they were driving in the middle of the night with their headlights off, but because their bacon and sausage pizza was topped with an illegal ingredient: a loaded semiautomatic handgun.

And they happened to have a carload of illegal side dishes in the form of drugs, including meth, coke, Xanax and fentanyl.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Deputies initially pulled over Danny Carson, 47, at 3 a.m. for driving a vehicle without its headlights turned on in a residential neighborhood, sheriff's officials said. … Deputies searched his car and also found an additional loaded handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $1,000 in cash, scales, narcotic paraphernalia and packaging, sheriff's officials said. Carson was arrested along with three passengers in his vehicle: 47-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 30-year-old Krista Rutledge and 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey. All four were charged with a variety of counts, including conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of narcotics, concealment of a weapon in a vehicle, possession of cocaine for sale and felony possession of ammunition, according to deputies.

In August, lovefood.com published a list of the "world's most outrageous toppings" on pizzas, including worms, marinated grasshoppers, kangaroo meat, and reindeer dust — but loaded handguns did not make the cut.