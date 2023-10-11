Formal piano covers of classic game themes

Grazia Pizzuto performs excellent piano covers of classic computer game themes. She brings out how beautifully-composed they were, irrespective of the original games' low-fi instrumentation, while remaining well-tuned to their vibes. Take, for example, her renditions of Tim Wright's theme for Psygnosis classic Agony and Chris Glaister's for Lost Patrol.

Hiroshi Kawaguchi's for Space Harrier

David Whittaker's for Shadow of the Beast

Robocop (Jonathan Dunn's, not Basil Poledouris's… you know, the one famously appropriated for a washing machine ad.)

And here's Michael Land's for Monkey Island, all but mandatory for such channels: