NASA reveals asteroid sample contains building blocks of life

NASA reports that the sample of the asteroid Bennu recently brought to Earth last month contains two building blocks of life, specifically carbon and water. The OSIRIS-REx space probe that dropped off a capsule containing the material (image above) is now on its way to its next stop, the asteroid Apophis. The researchers have spent the last two weeks in a clean room analyzing the rock and dirt from Bennu.

"As we peer into the ancient secrets preserved within the dust and rocks of asteroid Bennu, we are unlocking a time capsule that offers us profound insights into the origins of our solar system," said Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator, University of Arizona, Tucson. "The bounty of carbon-rich material and the abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals are just the tip of the cosmic iceberg. These discoveries, made possible through years of dedicated collaboration and cutting-edge science, propel us on a journey to understand not only our celestial neighborhood but also the potential for life's beginnings. With each revelation from Bennu, we draw closer to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage."

From NASA: