Tom the Dancing Bug: Counter-Earth inflation

Ruben Bolling will be at the New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 15 at specific times and places, signing and drawing in books. High fives, belly laughs, kissed babies, lifelong friendships will be made.

👉 NEW BOOK! ON THE TRAIL OF TOM THE DANCING BUG! Information here.

👉 JOIN THE INNER HIVE today and get each week's comic at least a day before publication! Plus other stuff! You won't believe how fun it is to join the Tom the Dancing Bug Team.

👉 Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review!

👉 Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon, Spoutible, and/or Post. And Facebook and Instagram.

👉 Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.