Vroom, vroom! Make spring cleaning your floors easy with the $180 Roomba robot vacuum

TL;DR: Tired of hauling your heavy vacuum and its cords from room to room? Automate floor cleaning with the iRobot Roomba 980, a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum , on sale for only $179.99 (reg. $249)!

When you have a lot on your plate, vacuuming your home probably takes a nosedive in your priority list, especially after a long work day dealing with your (slightly!) inept coworker. In that case, you may want to hand the task off to a trusty robot vacuum.

Meet the iRobot Roomba 980, a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum that is a major upgrade from past robot vacuums that used to comically hit walls at every turn. Now, you can grab this powerhouse vacuum as a new open-box unit for only $179.99 (reg. $249)!

Let's take a look at what new open-box really means. No, it's not used, but it has had customer contact, and its packaging might have been roughed up a bit. However, these items are verified to ensure they ship in like-new condition, allowing you to score a great deal without sacrificing quality!

The Roomba pretty much has everything you'd want out of a robot vacuum. It comes with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can grab dirt from hard floors and carpets, complemented by an edge-sweeping brush that tackles corners and edges. Advanced dirt detect technology means the Roomba can recognize the grimier areas of your home (aka your closet!) and give them extra TLC.

It also packs the patented iAdapt 2.0 navigation with vSLAM technology, which instructs the Roomba to clean systematically. Instead of operating at random, it cleans in neat rows and can clean entire levels of your home!

Managing your Roomba is effortless with the iRobot Home app, which allows you to customize settings and schedule cleaning sessions as needed. You can even dole out voice commands through Google Assistant or Alexa if you're feeling a bit bossy.

Rechargeable and wireless, the iRobot Roomba can run up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and then recharges itself when it's running low. If it needs extra juice midway through a vacuuming sesh, it'll recharge and return to dirty sites to complete the job!

Simplify your life and make vacuuming easy with the iRobot Roomba 980, now just $179.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.