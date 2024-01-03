Virginia police respond to rash of Bigfoot sightings and video evidence (video)

Residents of Wintergreen, Virginia were surprised to catch numerous glimpses of Bigfoot roaming around nearby mountainous areas, forests, and even outside of homes last month. Wintergreen Police Department received numerous reports of the hairy hominid driving them to investigate. Video below. The police summarized their findings in a Facebook post:

"Is Big Foot real or not? We may never know. We do know that the Big Foot sightings on the mountain were stage [sic]. The individual behind it was just trying to have a little fun and create a little lighthearted conversation." Police chief Dennis Russell told WSET News, "It was just, I guess maybe something that maybe got out of hand but it was all fun and games…. I believe most people, 99%, knew that it was all in jest, because, let's be honest, Bigfoot? In Wintergreen? He wouldn't come here."

How can he be sure? According to Russell, the sightings just stopped on their own. Does that mean they never identified the hoaxer? And if not, perhaps it wasn't a hoax but rather a wandering Sasquatch seeking some holiday cheer.