New world record for gurning, hopefully his face doesn't freeze like that

To "gurn" is generally defined as making a grotesque face. But in the Guinness World Records world, gurning specifically refers to pulling your lower lip over your nostrils. Jovante Carter, 22, of New Orleans is a master of this unique talent. Video below!

Carter now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest gurn: one minute, two seconds. I can only hope that his face never freezes like that. Carter learned of his special gift when he was in third grade. "I was eating lunch and my classmate told me that when I eat, my whole face disappears," he said.

(via Fark)