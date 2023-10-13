Rare 1995 IBM Thinkpad butterfly laptop meticulously restored

Tinkerer and skill-collector polymatt restores an ancient and unusual Thinkpad in this video—the mechanically-unique and complicated butterfly-keyboard model from the 1995 which shows how this sort of thing is properly accomplished: "complete disassembly!" Even the original decals are lovingly recreated. Best of all: "I don't talk during my videos."



I recently came into the possession of a working original upright Sega Hang-On cabinet. Did I meticulously restore the failing CRT monitor? No! I replaced it with a crudely-fitting Dell 2007fp and enjoyed myself some Hang-On. This is what I'll do to the duke and his family.