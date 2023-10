Miami-based musician fxsnowy took synthesis to a whole new level here by recreating the Red Hot Chili Peppers' entire breakthrough 1991 album Bloodsugarsexmagik, then replacing all of the instruments with … sound effects from Donkey Kong Country.

I've cued the video up to "Under The Bridge" since it's probably the most recognizable tune from the record. But wow. Yeah. This is art.

He also did the same treatment to the band's 1999 album Californication.