Sean Hannity tears into Vivek Ramaswamy, says he's "not qualified to be president" (video)

Looks like the toxic infighting amongst House Republicans has spread to Fox News, where an infuriated Sean Hannity had it out with an irritated Vivek Ramaswamy over the topic of Israel last night.

Asking Ramaswamy to defend comments he had made to Tucker Carlson on Monday about the GOP's financially driven "selective moral outrage" towards the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the Republican candidate shook his head. "Sean, that is a shameful mischaracterization …"

"Stop. Stop right now," Hannity said, interrupting Ramaswamy. "You do this in every single interview! You say stuff and then deny it. You deny your own words. So why don't you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?" (See first video below, posted by Acyn.)

To which Ramaswamy answered by calling Hannity's "extrapolation" of his previous comments "shameful."

"Here's your problem!" Hannity continued, pointing his finger as he talked over an arguing Ramaswamy. "You go on these shows, people quote your exact words, and you deny your own words. And I'm saying, if you're going to be a presidential candidate … either own it, or call it back!"

"I'm enjoying this," said Ramaswamy to an exasperated Hannity. "You have been laughing about the fake news media how many times for the last several years? And now you're buying the mainstream media narrative."

The heated hotheads continued for another minute, tearing into each other until Hannity finally brought the hammer down: "I think people who never held public office, like you, maybe they're not qualified to be president!" (See second video below, posted by Justin Baragona.) So much for Fox and friends.

