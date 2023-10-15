In 1967, Twiggy look-alike contests were a thing. Twiggy, the supermodel and cultural icon, clearly had made quite the impression on these young women in the photo. See them here, waiting side by side, eagerly waiting to find out who will be crowned as Twiggy's closest doppelganger.

The photo was apparently posted on the Associated Press wire and published in the papers such as Philadephia's Daily News on Sept. 1, 2017, before the winner was announced. I wonder who won?

Although I feel the 4th woman from the left resembles Twiggy the most, I'd believe that any one of these were the real Twiggy (but perhaps thats because I am slightly face blind).