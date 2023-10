A Volaris airline flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed for two hours when a swarm of mosquitoes took over the plane cabin. According to officials, the heavy vegetation and floodwaters surrounding the airport contribute to a major mosquito problem.

In the video below, you can see passengers swatting at the bugs while flight attendants go on the offensive with bug spray. According to UPI, "the mosquitoes dissipated once the lights were turned off in the passenger compartment.