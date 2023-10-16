Trader Joe's sues Trader Joe

Trader Joe's is a supermarket in the US known for good quality, lower priced package foods, while Trader Joe is a crypto exchange you've likely never heard of. Trader Joe's is suing to protect its brand, likely because the association with crypto could ruin the sweet taste of speculoos cookies.

The gentleman who runs the exchange seems unlikely to travel from Singapore to defend himself, so the market will likely get a default judgment. Stopping the exchange from using the name will be interesting. The market claims they are being boldly ripped off; the exchange says it is named after one of its active traders, Joe.

