Appearances of home computers in movies and TV shows

James Carter's Starring the Computer collects appearances of home computers in television shows and movies. The Commodore 64 is well-represented, but my childhood haunt the Amstrad CPC isn't quite so well-embedded in popular culture.

Starring the Computer is a website dedicated to the use of computers in film and television. Each appearance is catalogued and rated on its importance (ie. how important it is to the plot), realism (how close its appearance and capabilities are to the real thing) and visibility (how good a look does one get of it). Fictional computers don't count (unless they are built out of bits of real computer), so no HAL9000 – sorry.

Sony evidently has a knack (or at least a massive checkbook) for getting its laptops and phones into Hollywood movies, but the iMac is everywhere, often with its logo covered.