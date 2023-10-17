Apple stores to update products in their boxes

If there's something faintly unnerving about Apple keeping the boxed iPhones in Apple Stores remotely updated, consider how obvious the idea is, at least, given modern wireless charging and data tech. For shoppers eager to avoid giant first-use downloads and updates, it will be very convenient.

According to a report by Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple has developed a unique system that lets workers update the software of new devices prior to sale: "The company has developed a proprietary pad-like device that the store can place boxes of iPhones on top of. That system can then wirelessly turn on the iPhone, update its software and then power it back down–all without the phone's packaging ever being opened." The new system, which Gurman says will be rolled out by the end of the year, will ensure that new devices are updated with the latest features and fixes before they reach consumers. Assuming the rollout is successful, it's likely that Apple will bring the system to Macs, iPads, and other devices as well.

I'm wondering how clever this needs to be in the simplest terms: how close the device needs to be to the update source, wireless power requirements, packaging designs to accomplish those things without messing with the unboxing experience, etc.