Experience "Rubber Soul" anew with this bass-and-drums-only version

The Beatles' Rubber Soul was the band's sixth album, released in the UK in December 1965. It's one of my favorite Beatles albums and includes "Drive My Car," "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," "Nowhere Man," "Michelle," and "In My Life."

Like millions of people, I've listened to every song countless times. However, I've never heard them with the vocals, guitar, piano, and horns stripped out, like these versions, lovingly created by Rock Band Stems. Only the bass and drums remain, giving me a new way to appreciate these songs.

I always thought the album's title, "Rubber Soul," was about how psychedelics can expand consciousness, but according to Wikipedia, it was "a pun, combining the falseness intrinsic to pop music and rubber-soled shoes."