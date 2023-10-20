Judge who owns gun store booted from bench for pointing gun at Black man in court

New York judge Robert J. Putorti has been booted from the bench for pointing a loaded gun at a Black man in his courtroom. The incident occurred eight years ago but the New York State Court of Appeals just upheld the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct recommendation to remove Putorti.

"We have never had a situation other than this case, where a judge — with or without justification — pointed a gun at a litigant in a courthouse," said commission administrator Robert Tembeckjian.

From the New York Times: